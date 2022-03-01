LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing a murder charge appeared not to have any knowledge of how his sister’s boyfriend ended up dead after a night of hallucinogenic drug use, according to his arrest report.

Larry Underwood, 46, is facing a charge of open murder.

According to his arrest report, on Saturday, Feb. 26, when police arrived at an apartment on Madre Mesa Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, officers found 42-year-old Michael Fryar dead.

He had two gunshot wounds. A cartridge case with the headstamp “Blazer 9mm Luger” was found next to his body. A holster and spare magazine were found nearby. During a search, police found a 9mm gun and cartridges with the same headstamp in Underwood’s bedroom, the report said.

Underwood’s mother, who also lives at the address, said Fryar and her daughter came to town from California to take Underwood back to California. Both women left the home in the evening and did not return until the next morning when Underwood called his mother asking her to return home, the report said.

Underwood’s mother told police when she first saw Fryar, she believed it was a “drug overdose” and called 911. Both women were aware that the two men would likely use PCP, according to the report.

When police questioned Underwood about his gun, he denied it was his. According to the report, he started to cry and stated someone “hurt” Michael. He then asked for an attorney.