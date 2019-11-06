Man accused of killing Esmeralda Gonzalez posts bond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christopher Prestipino, 45, the man accused of killing 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez, posted his $500,000 bond Wednesday.

The company who assisted Prestipino with the funds is Kind Bail Bonds of Las Vegas.

He is still at the Clark County Detention Center waiting to be placed on house arrest. Authorities say it can take several days to be processed into the program and said that he will have “high level electronic monitoring.”

Prestipino appeared in Clark County District Court for his arraignment on Nov. 5, pleading not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges. After he was granted $500,000 bail, he had to surrender his passport.

Christopher Prestipino appears in court on Nov. 5, 2019.

According to the arrest report, while at Prestipino’s home on the night of May 31, Gonzalez was left tied up to a bedpost for an extended period of time. She started yelling, and the suspects were concerned she was going to report them to police. Gonzalez died after being strangled and injected with pool cleaner by Prestipino and a woman identified as Cassandra Garrett.

Garrett was arrested in Milwaukee and is awaiting extradition to Nevada. Another woman, 31-year-old Lisa Mort is accused of aiding Prestipino after the murder.

Cassandra Garrett

Prestipino’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m.