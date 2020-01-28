Man accused of killing defrocked priest booked into Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a defrocked Catholic priest is back in Nevada to face charges. Derrick Decoste was booked into Clark County Detention Center Monday on charges of murder and robbery.

The 26-year-old is accused of killing former New Jersey priest John Capparelli, 70, who was found dead in his Henderson Anthem home on March 9, 2019. After police named Decoste as a suspect, they located him in jail in Oakland County, Michigan on other charges.

According to the arrest report, Decoste met Capparelli after the ex-priest placed an advertisement for young men who liked to wrestle. Decoste’s girlfriend told police that Decoste wanted to make some money and he planned to rob the ex-priest. Police said they found one of Capparelli’s watches in Decoste’s belongings along with a 9 mm handgun. Ballistics matched the gun to the cartridge casing at the crime scene.

Capparelli was at the center of numerous claims of sexual abuse in New Jersey and was suspended by the church in 1992. He had also taught math in New Jersey schools before surrendering his teaching license and moving to Nevada.