Family identifies Las Vegas boy, 4, found in freezer; man accused of killing him appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy and keeping his body in a freezer made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning as the boy’s family identified the child.

Mason Dominguez’s family said he is the boy found deceased in Brandon Toseland’s home.

Dominguez was 4 years old. Wednesday’s court appearance was the first time his age was revealed publicly.

Brandon Toseland appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Feb. 22, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Toseland, 35, was arrested Tuesday after police discovered the child’s body in a freezer in a garage at a home on Saddle Brook Park Drive in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

The 8 News Now I-Team was first to confirm and report Toseland’s identity.

Dominguez is one of Toseland’s girlfriend’s children. The woman told Metro police she had not seen the child since Dec. 11, 2021, and feared he might be dead.

Toseland is currently facing kidnapping charges. Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court is waiting for the murder charge.

Police were alerted to the home after being contacted by Clark County School District Police when an elementary school child brought a note to her teacher that her mother was being held against her will and did not know what happened to her younger child.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

When police searched the home, the child’s body was found in the freezer. There was no talk of bail during the short court appearance. Toseland’s hearing was continued to Feb. 28 at 7:30 a.m.

Dominguez’s family has started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy the burial lot right next to his dad. You can access that GoFundMe here.

Mason’s father died from pneumonia last year at age 29, his family said.