Man accused of killing Amari Nicholson denied bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has denied bail for the man accused of killing Las Vegas toddler, Amari Nicholson.

Terrell Rhodes, the boyfriend of Amari’s mother, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday.

In court, he confessed to abusing and killing the child. Blood was found on a wall, according to the prosecutor.

Rhodes faces one count of first-degree murder. Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joe Bonaventure will hear the case.

Terrell Rhodes appearing in court. He’s accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.



Two-year-old Amari was first reported missing from the Emerald Suites near Paradise and Twain on May 5.

“As the investigation progressed, it became very clear to us that Terrell Rhodes was our primary suspect,” said LVMPD Lt. Richard Meyers.

Rhodes spoke to 8 News Now last week, claiming a woman took Amari from the Emerald Suites where they were staying while the boy’s mother was in Colorado.

Amari’s father’s side of the family denied that ever happened.

Terrell Rhodes arrested for murder of missing toddler Amari Nicholson. Source: LVMPD

It remains unclear if police have found Amari’s body. Meyers says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.