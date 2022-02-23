Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Henderson child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Henderson child.

Joseph Plummer is facing the following counts:

1 count of luring a child with a computer for a sexual act

1 county of kidnapping, 1st degree

1 count of child abuse/neglect

5 counts of sexual assault against a child less than 14 years of age

Plummer is accused of kidnapping the child over the weekend. The child was found on Tuesday and Plummer was taken into custody.

Henderson Police said this is an open case and have not released any additional details.