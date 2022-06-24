LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman’s 15-year-old dog because she didn’t have dinner with him, according to his arrest report.

Jonathan Littleton is facing a charge of killing an animal after he allegedly kicked the woman’s Poodle in her backyard because he “was upset with her because she did not have dinner with him,” the report said.

The alleged incident happened on June 16 just before 8:30 p.m. when the woman called police saying that her friend “Nathan” had kicked and killed her dog.

According to the report, the woman told police that Littleton got upset and she didn’t want to speak with him, after which he began yelling in the backyard near her dog, kicked it once, and left.

The woman ran to her dog and found it was deceased, the report said.

When police arrived to Littleton’s residence the following day, he initially ignored commands to come to the door until he was told he was under arrest, after which he told officers “I plead the 5th.”

Littleton was formally charged with torturing/maiming/killing an animal to threaten or terrorize and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

His $3,000 bail was posted and he is no longer behind bars. He was ordered to stay out of trouble and not contact the woman.

Littleton is due back in court for a status check on July 19.