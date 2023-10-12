LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of a DUI crash that left a boy dead had just dropped his child off at school moments before he allegedly struck and killed a 5-year-old.
Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41, appeared in the North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning. He initially faced an involuntary manslaughter charge but now faces a DUI charge in the deadly crash near the Losee campus of Somerset Academy.
Senobua is accused of going around a line of vehicles stopped to drop their children off for school and hitting and killing 5-year-old Kamari Jordan Wolfe who got out of his mother’s vehicle and ran across the driveway.
North Las Vegas police learned Senobua has a DUI warrant out of Texas.
Dozens of people turned out to a vigil held for Kamari at the school and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $32,000 to help the family with burial expenses.