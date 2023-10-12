LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of a DUI crash that left a boy dead had just dropped his child off at school moments before he allegedly struck and killed a 5-year-old.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41, appeared in the North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning. He initially faced an involuntary manslaughter charge but now faces a DUI charge in the deadly crash near the Losee campus of Somerset Academy.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Oct. 12, 2023. (KLAS)

Senobua is accused of going around a line of vehicles stopped to drop their children off for school and hitting and killing 5-year-old Kamari Jordan Wolfe who got out of his mother’s vehicle and ran across the driveway.

North Las Vegas police learned Senobua has a DUI warrant out of Texas.

Dozens of people turned out to a vigil held for Kamari at the school and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $32,000 to help the family with burial expenses.