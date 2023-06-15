LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man suspected of driving drunk when he allegedly crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver was in court on Thursday.

Samuel Gonzalez, 31, told officers he was driving home from drinking and playing pool when he struck Dylan Engle, 20, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The crash happened on Thursday, June 1 at around 11:35 p.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street. Engle was pronounced dead on June 7.

Gonzalez was originally arrested for reckless driving, but a judge said on Thursday that he’s waiting to hear from the Clark County District Attorney’s office for additional charges.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez immediately called 911 after the crash and attempted to render aid to Engle, who was “draped across his truck’s bed rail.”

Arriving officers said Gonzalez had “glassy eyes” and they could smell an odor of “an unknown alcoholic beverage” on him. Officers conducted a set of field sobriety tests and collected blood samples.

He’s next scheduled to appear in court on July 13.