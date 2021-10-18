Man accused of dismembering roommate, leaving him in trash returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his roommate and leaving his body to decompose in a trash can is back in Nevada to face the charge against him, court records showed.

Christopher Berrios, 55, is accused of killing Bernard Robledo, 46, the I-Team first reported last week. Court documents indicate the men lived at an apartment in the 1500 block of Arville Street.

On Sept. 4, a person called 911 saying they had found a body inside a trash bin. The body was covered in spray foam used for insulation, investigators wrote in court documents.

Police said Robledo had several limbs removed. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they also found a handsaw with tissue and blood on it.

Records in California showed Berrios was taken into custody on Sept. 15 in Hayward, California.

Berrios is expected to face a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. He is due again in court Wednesday.