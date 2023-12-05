LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jemarcus Williams, the man accused of an alcohol-fueled hit and run that killed two Nevada State Police troopers on I-15 in Las Vegas Thursday, appeared in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

The brief court appearance set Williams’ preliminary hearing for Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Jemarcus Williams booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Williams, 46, had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit several hours after the Thursday crash that killed Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Williams faces two felony counts each of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash. He also was charged with three traffic-related misdemeanors.

During his first court appearance, a judge set Williams’ bail at $500,000 on Friday. Should he post bail, he must wear an ankle monitor with GPS and alcohol monitoring.