Man accused of challenging groups of people to fight on Las Vegas Strip with steak knife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of challenging several groups of people on the Las Vegas Strip with a steak knife faced battery charges earlier this summer, which were later dropped, court records obtained by the I-Team showed.

Steven Simmons, 39, faces charges of disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and other charges stemming from his Saturday arrest.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Metro officers responded to a report of a person walking on Las Vegas Boulevard near Convention Center Drive who was yelling at people “in a fighting stance,” police said.

Police said they believed Simmons was challenging people to fights. Officers approached Simmons, who then became aggressive, they said.

Officers then located an 8-inch steak knife in his underwear and a small amount of methamphetamine, they said. Officers also found a screwdriver and pliers, which they said are commonly used in burglaries.

Violence Prevented! Our cops saw someone challenging passerbyers to a fight. They quickly stepped in to prevent the violence. A 🔪 & 💉 were found hidden on the suspect. He had been arrested 5 other times since April for battery with a deadly weapon! #LVMPD #Cops #MakeADifference pic.twitter.com/gKu2pyrBRF — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) August 28, 2021

Metro police said Simmons is also a fugitive from another state, but information about which state and the charges were not provided.

Simmons was charged with three counts of battery with a deadly weapon in July, but prosecutors later dismissed the case. In April, he was charged with one count of burglary. A plea agreement was made for Simmons to admit guilt to an attempted burglary charge. He was due to be sentenced in September.