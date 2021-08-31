Man accused of challenging groups of people to fight on Las Vegas Strip with steak knife

Local News

Records show suspect arrested on burglary charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man accused of challenging several people on the Las Vegas Strip with a steak knife faced battery charges earlier this summer, which were later dropped, court records obtained by the I-Team showed. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of challenging several groups of people on the Las Vegas Strip with a steak knife faced battery charges earlier this summer, which were later dropped, court records obtained by the I-Team showed.

Steven Simmons, 39, faces charges of disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and other charges stemming from his Saturday arrest.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Metro officers responded to a report of a person walking on Las Vegas Boulevard near Convention Center Drive who was yelling at people “in a fighting stance,” police said.

Police said they believed Simmons was challenging people to fights. Officers approached Simmons, who then became aggressive, they said.

Officers then located an 8-inch steak knife in his underwear and a small amount of methamphetamine, they said. Officers also found a screwdriver and pliers, which they said are commonly used in burglaries.

Metro police said Simmons is also a fugitive from another state, but information about which state and the charges were not provided.

Steven Simmons (KLAS)

Simmons was charged with three counts of battery with a deadly weapon in July, but prosecutors later dismissed the case. In April, he was charged with one count of burglary. A plea agreement was made for Simmons to admit guilt to an attempted burglary charge. He was due to be sentenced in September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge Harvest Festival

Don't Miss

Trending Stories