LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man who is accused of carjacking and causing a violent car chase throughout Las Vegas leaving one officer injured is now also facing federal charges, according to his indictment.

On Aug.11, Justin Venegas, 40, was involved in a carjacking with two following failed attempts that led to a car chase throughout the Las Vegas valley ending in a head-on crash involving an LVMPD K-9 Officer, according to police.

Justin Venegas carjacking Chevy Avalanche (LVMPD)

Venegas is facing federal charges including, two counts of carjacking, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, felon in possession of a firearm, and brandishing a firearm, the indictment said.

Along with facing federal charges, Venegas is also facing 16 additional charges including six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon with the victim being a first responder, and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Venegas refused to show up to his initial court appearance in August which caused the appearance to be rescheduled for Aug. 24 where he was going to be transported there “with force if necessary,” according to court documents.

Venegas is scheduled to appear in court for his federal arraignment on Tuesday.