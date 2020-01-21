Man accused of beating senior citizen on bus scheduled to appear in court today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The disturbing video showed an elderly man being attacked on an RTC bus. Police now have a suspect in custody and he is due to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Metro police reached out to the public asking for tips to help solve the crime. Over the weekend, 26-year-old Nathaniel Graves was arrested in the case. A man who claims he gave a tip to Crimestoppers told 8 News Now that when he saw the video, he recognized Graves who was a former co-worker.

(WARNING: You might find this video very disturbing)

Graves faces three felony charges, including abuse on an older person and battery.

Graves is accused of beating the elderly man in early Decembers. According to police, the man lost an eye as a result of the attack.

Some bus riders say they feel better knowing someone has been arrested.

“I am glad he got caught. He deserves to get whatever is coming at him,” said Lakesha Traylor, bus rider.

Court records show that this isn’t Graves first violent charge. He had a previous domestic battery charge in 2016.

His first court appearance in the bus beating case is scheduled for 8 a.m.