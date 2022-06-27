LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a 55-year-old man accused of attempting to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car.

The alleged incident happened in downtown Las Vegas on May 7, Anthony Ibarra was eventually located and arrested on June 23.

Detectives believe there may be more victims connected to Ibarra.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Ibarra or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the Downtown Area Command Investigations Section at 702-828-4314.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.