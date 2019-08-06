Man accused of April 2016 homicide arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday for the 2016 murder of a woman outside a Las Vegas apartment complex. Police say 37-year-old Henry Taylor shot and killed the unidentified victim on April 3, 2016.

According to detectives, the woman was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound outside of an apartment building located at 6501 W. Charleston Boulevard.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that there was a dispute in the parking lot which involved two groups of people and of those, at least two individuals were firing handguns.

During the exchange of gunfire, the victim was struck. It is believed that the female was associated with one of the groups involved in the original altercation.

Taylor was arrested on Aug. 5, 2019, in the 2200 block of Sunrise Avenue by the Criminal Apprehension Team. The (CAT) is a Federal Bureau of Investigation led, multi-jurisdictional task force staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

Anyone with any more information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.