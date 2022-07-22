LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 58-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury, accused of killing a police officer on the Las Vegas Strip.

Freddy Allen, 58, is accused of stabbing Tyler Steffins on a pedestrian bridge between New York, New York, and the MGM Grand at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, March 26.

Allen was formally charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon on July 21.

Steffins, 33, was an Edmonds, Washington police officer, and a husband and a father of two children. The police department noted that he ranked number one at the academy and served in the Marine Corps.

Edmonds Police Officer Tyler Steffins (Credit: Edmonds PD Facebook)

The 8 News Now I-Team first reported that the incident was not the first time Allen had been accused of a violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip.

Records showed that he shouldn’t have been there the night of the incident, because he was banned from the Strip for six months from a previous case and that time was not up.

There are no details at this time on Allen’s next court appearance.