Man accused in shooting that paralyzed Metro officer now faces June 21 trial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The scheduled trial date for the man accused of shooting Metro officer Shay Mikalonis in front of Circus Circus has been pushed back by six months.
Edgar Samaniego is now scheduled to go to trial on June 21, 2021. A pretrial conference is scheduled May 18.
Samaniego pleaded not guilty on Sept. 17 to charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area.
He is accused of shooting into a group of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and hitting Mikalonis as officers worked at a protest on the Las Vegas Strip in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Mikalonis was paralyzed in the shooting.
Police have shown surveillance video that captures Samaniego’s movements near the Travelodge at Las Vegas Boulevard and Circus Circus Drive on the night of the shooting.