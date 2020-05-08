Suspect accused in killing of NHP sergeant faces charges in Nye County

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — John Dabritz, the man accused of killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins on March 27 in White Pine County, now faces charges in Nye County.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigated Dabritz, who they say lived in Tybo Canyon.

A press release revealed detectives learned Dabritz had potentially displayed signs of anti-government extremism in the past.

At the investigation’s conclusion, detectives found Dabritz had committed crimes in Nye, in addition to those committed in White Pine.

He faces the following charges in Nye:

Possession of a component of an explosive device with intent to manufacture

Possession of an explosive device

The charges have been submitted to the District Attorney.

Dabritz was denied bail in the case of Jenkins’ death on April 1 and had not yet entered a plea.