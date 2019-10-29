Man accused in killing of Esmeralda Gonzalez indicted by grand jury

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forty-five-year-old Christopher Prestipino was indicted by a Clark County grand jury in the killing of 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez on Monday. His preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 29.

Authorities say Gonzalez, a suspected prostitute, was missing for five months before a tip led police to her body in the desert earlier this month.

According to the arrest report released this month, police received the anonymous tip in July that Prestipino and another woman — Cassandra Bascones — killed an unknown woman. The woman was later identified as Gonzalez.

Bascones was arrested in Wisconsin and is set to be transported back to Nevada. A third suspect was also arrested, Lisa Mort, 31, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29 and is facing charges of harboring, concealing and aiding a felony offender.

Initial arraignment for Prestipino will be Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.