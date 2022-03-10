LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a man they are calling a serial robber after he allegedly robbed several businesses over a five-week period.

Ryan Dunn of Las Vegas is accused of committing half a dozen robberies beginning on Jan. 28. In each of the robberies, Dunn matched the suspect’s description and mannerisms. According to the arrest report, Dunn would state he had a gun or show the weapon.

The report also stated the same black BMW was used by the suspect in the first four robberies, and a rental transit van from Home Depot was used in the last two robberies.

Jan. 28 – Fuku Burger, 7365 S. Buffalo Dr. – The arrest report said a suspect matching Dunn’s description ordered a chicken sandwich and “the register” while implying he had a gun in his pocket. The employee gave him $300.

Feb. 8 – Denny’s, 2219 S. Las Vegas Blvd. – The arrest report said Dunn asked clerks to break a $100 bill and once the register was open, he showed a gun and tapped it on the counter and said it was a “robbery.” A clerk opened the register and Dunn took the entire cash tray.

Feb. 12 – AutoZone, 524 S Boulder Hwy – The arrest report said Dunn committed a robbery in which his vehicle and actions match the other robberies in this series.

Feb. 21 – Denny’s, 3081 S Maryland Pkwy – The arrest report said Dunn ordered something before showing the clerk a gun in his waistband and told her to “cash out.” The clerk showed him she couldn’t open the register because someone else was logged into it, after which he put away his gun and left with no money.

Mar. 4 – Panda Express, 3318 E Flamingo Rd. – The arrest report said Dunn ordered food, gave the clerk cash, and knocked something hard on the counter that was in his pocket before telling the clerk to give him “the register.” The employee gave Dunn the cash tray and he left.

Mar. 6 – Hampton Inn, 6575 S Eastern Ave. – The arrest report said Dunn and another suspect identified as Lathan Kay walked in with guns and forced a clerk to lay on the ground before taking the keys and opening a drawer with $300 in it. The men then took the clerk’s phone and wallet and left.

On Mar. 7 the following day, officers identified a vehicle seen on a traffic camera near the Hampton Inn at the time of the robbery to be the van used in the Hampton Inn and Panda Express robberies.

Detectives then located a report made by Dunn of a stolen van that he was renting from Home Depot that matched the description of the van used in the last two robberies.

According to the report, Dunn told police the van was stolen from his residence at Windmill and Buffalo, which is close to the first robbery committed at Fuku Burger. He said that the last time he had seen the vehicle was Mar. 6 at 11:30 p.m., right before the robbery at the Hampton Inn was committed.

Police began to investigate Dunn and learned that he had a lengthy criminal history, including:

Burglary

Theft

Manufacturing dangerous weapon

Felony battery

Aggravated assault on a peace officer

Taking vehicle without owner’s consent

Transporting a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Hit and run

Probation violation

Officers then conducted a DMV check which showed that Dunn had recently registered a black 2011 BMW 740Li, consistent with the description of the vehicle used during the first four robberies.

According to the report, detectives also looked into a similar case involving Dunn in Albuquerque in June of 2021, in which Dunn told detectives he did not commit a crime and that his vehicle had been stolen and carjacked. The report stated this was a similar tactic to what he did with the Home Depot van.

Dunn was arrested Mar. 8 when a disturbance call was reported at the In N’ Out at 3882 Blue Diamond Rd. According to the report, two individuals carrying firearms were in the business trying to spend a fake $20 bill.

An LVMPD officer arrived at the scene and began giving verbal commands to a suspect identified as Dunn and disarmed him. Officers then located the other suspect, identified as Kay and an ex-felon previously convicted of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

Police later conducted a search of the house Dunn previously shared with his wife, and also found items that were worn in some of the robberies.

Dunn is currently being charged with:

4 counts of robbery with a deadly weapon

5 counts of burglary with a gun

Attempted robbery with a deadly weapon

Robbery

3 counts of conspiracy to commit robbery

Kay is currently being charged with: