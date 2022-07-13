48-year-old Michael Earl is accused of stabbing two other patients, killing one, in the psychiatric ward at UMC. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 48-year-old man accused of a deadly stabbing at University Medical Center last month made an appearance in court on Wednesday.

Michael Earl was ordered to seek a mental health evaluation during his court appearance, according to court records.

On June 22, Michael Earl was at a local casino and asked security to call an ambulance because he was feeling suicidal, according to an arrest report.

Once he arrived at UMC he told staff he wanted to hurt himself and others.

The next day, Earl was arrested for stabbing two UMC patients, the report stated. One of the patients was stabbed in the neck multiple times and later died. The other patient who was stabbed while on a gurney and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

University Medical Center in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Earl faces several charges including, burglary, open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and assault.

His next hearing is scheduled for August 5.