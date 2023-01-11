LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A usually bustling business remained quiet on Wednesday, as employees of All-In Towing mourn their colleague, Jonet Dominguez.

“Every morning I came in he was outside I would wave to him and say good morning I’ve been over to his place for notary work I’m still in shock,” a woman who works across the street said. She wished to remain anonymous.

She also told 8 News Now she could see the chaos unfolding on Tuesday morning from her window.

A declaration of arrest report obtained by 8 News now revealed on Tuesday, that 27-year-old Jaton Herder walked into the business to pick up his rented Tesla that was towed.

But, there was some paperwork that was not notarized, the arrest report stated.

That is when an employee went to get Dominguez who wouldn’t give Herder the car without the proper paperwork. This upset Herder and that is when he pulled out his gun and shot Dominguez and ran off, according to the arrest report.

“It all happened so fast the next thing you know all the ambulances and all the police cars are here,” the woman said.

Dominguez died at the hospital, but as police began to piece the incident together the arrest report stated they got a call from an attorney in Henderson who said Herder was in his office and wanted to turn himself in.

Herder made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Employees inside the tow yard business did not comment on the matter.

However, 8 News Now has learned that Dominguez was a partner at the tow company.

Herder is charged with open murder and will be in court again on January 17th.