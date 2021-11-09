Man accused in deadly shooting at convenience store appears in court, this time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man in his car before opening gunfire in a convenience store faced a judge for the first time after refusing to show up for his initial appearance last week.

Javier Jesus Uribe appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Nov. 9, 2021.

Javier Jesus Uribe, 22, is facing numerous charges including murder and attempted murder for the shooting on Nov. 5 at the Short Line Express Market near Jones Boulevard and Robindale. One man was killed and others ran for their lives.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Uribe on Nov. 15. The state said it will request he remains behind bars without bail.

Police released this image from the surveillance video after the shooting as they looked for the suspect. (KLAS-TV)

Uribe is facing the following charges:

Murder with use of a deadly weapon

Discharging a gun into an occupied structure/vehicle

Burglary with possession of a gun

Attempted murder (3 counts)

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Discharging a gun where persons might be endangered

The victim, who was sitting in his car waiting for his girlfriend who was inside the store, was identified as 35-year-old Curtis Abraham.

Police said when Uribe opened gunfire in the Short Line Express Market after “randomly” shooting Abraham. Uribe was arrested after he barricaded himself in his home about 12 hours after the shooting.