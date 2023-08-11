LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Department has identified a suspect accused in a shooting that left one woman dead and another injured last month.

On Aug. 11 Las Vegas Metro detectives identified Marcus Anthony Jones, 36, as the suspect in the case.

Jones was found dead by law enforcement in St. Louis Missouri.

Police said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting took place on July 16 in the 4300 block of Holden Street.

When officers arrived they found two women injured with gunshot wounds.

One of the women died and the other was taken to UMC in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.