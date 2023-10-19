LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing DUI and homicide charges in a Lake Mead boat crash is back in custody, this time on dozens of child pornography charges.

Paul Robinson, 57, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Thursday, Oct. 19 on 64 counts which include possessing pornography of a person under 16, child abuse/neglect, promoting the sexual performance of a minor under 14, and capturing/distributing/displaying images of a private area, according to jail records.

Robinson was out on a $20,000 bail following his arrest after an Aug. 12 deadly boat crash on Lake Mead that killed Terry Farris and Stacia Gardner. According to the Nevada State Police arrest report, Robinson’s cell phone was confiscated when he was arrested on a DUI charge after the crash.

During a forensics examination, that involved reviewing media files on the phone, the report said still images that appeared to be from a hidden camera in a child’s bedroom were found on the phone. Further investigation revealed there were 21 videos of the same young girl in various stages of undress, including being naked in her bedroom and unknowingly exposing herself.

“Based on camera positioning, the angle of the captured frames, and the partially obstructed view, it appeared to be a hidden camera,” police documents stated.

The young girl was identified as being the child of Robinson’s friend and a warrant was executed to seize all of Robinson’s electronics and take him into custody on the new charges.

He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24.