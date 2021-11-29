Man accused in deadly DUI crash on US 95 identified; 1 man, 2 children killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of DUI in a deadly crash Sunday that left one man and two children dead and three others injured is facing numerous charges.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the U.S. 95 near Amargosa Valley.

Christos Vrachnos is facing charges in deadly crash on U.S. 95. (Photo credit: Nye Co. Detention Center)

Christos Vrachnos is being held at the Nye County Detention Center and currently faces the following charges:

3 counts of DUI causing death

3 counts of DUI causing serious bodily harm

1 count of failure to drive on the right half of road

1 count of resisting public officier

1 count of false statement to/obstruct public officer

1 count of unlawful restraint of dog

1 count of failure to obey officer regarding traffic laws

Fatal crash on U.S. 95 leaves three dead, including two children.

According to Nevada State Police, Vrachnos was driving in the northbound lane and entered the southbound lane, hitting two vehicles before hitting a minivan with two adults and three children. A man, boy, and girl were killed in the minivan. A woman and boy were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Following that crash, Nevada State Police said Vrachnos hit a camper van, causing that vehicle to roll. The two people in that vehicle suffered minor injuries.