LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police have arrested a man accused of a DUI that left one woman dead.

The incident happened on Monday at approximately 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of Sun City Anthem Drive and Volunteer Boulevard.

Police say a Ford SUV and a Jeep SUV were both stopped at the intersection at a red light when say the driver of a Ford pickup truck now identified as Oscar Perez, 53, hit both vehicles.

An 83-year-old woman was riding as a passenger in the Ford pickup truck and was injured in the crash.

She was later taken to Sunrise Hospital where she died the following day.

Police say impairment was a factor in the crash.

Perez was taken to the Henderson Detention Center where he faces several charges which are listed below.

1 count DUI – Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

1 count Driving w/ Revoked Drivers License

1 count Fail to Decrease Speed

The collision is being investigated as the sixth accident-related fatality for 2022.

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.