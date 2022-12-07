LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 59-year-old man died three weeks after he allegedly suffered a severe beating at the hands of his cellmate in the Clark County Detention Center.

Following an autopsy, a medical examiner with the Clark County Coroner’s Office determined John Rose died on April 6 from blunt force trauma to the head.

Andre Hill, whose accused of beating Rose, is charged with murder.

According to the arrest report, corrections officers at the detention center found Rose on the floor of his cell on the morning of March 15. Rose had a sheet over his face, a bruised swollen eye, other injuries to his face, blood in one ear, and was grunting in pain. His cellmate, Hill, was uncooperative and wouldn’t provide any explanation for Rose’s injuries. Both men also had injuries and blood on their hands indicating a fight.

Rose was transported to University Medical Center where he was admitted for treatment but his condition worsened. The report said his injuries included two broken ribs, a punctured lung, two fractured vertebrae, a brain bleed, and a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

Initially, Hill was charged with battery by a prisoner resulting in substantial bodily harm but the charge was upgraded to murder after Rose died. Hill has a previous record of assault with a deadly weapon.

In July, Hill was found incompetent to stand trial. He will be re-evaluated next year.