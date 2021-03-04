Man accused in attack on hotel housekeeper, also accused of lewd crimes at other Las Vegas hotels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted for allegedly exposing himself and doing lewd acts at some Las Vegas Strip hotels is now facing even more serious charges including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

According to the arrest report for Robert Kuhn, he is accused of trying to sexually assault a housekeeper at the Luxor hotel on Feb. 28. as she was cleaning a room on the 18th floor.

The report said that Kuhn entered the room with his pants pulled down while committing a lewd act. The housekeeper yelled at him to leave the room but Kuhn threw her on a bed. The woman told police she kept yelling and Kuhn put his arm around her neck causing her to have “difficulty breathing” and then “punched her in the face” and threatened to kill her.

The woman said she was able to bite Kuhn’s hand and break free. Kuhn then left the room and headed to the elevator, the report said.

Through surveillance videos, police were able track Kuhn’s movements and arrested him on March 1.

During the investigation, police said that they were able to identify Kuhn as a person who visited three other Las Vegas Strip hotels in January and exposed himself.

The arrest report lists the following incidents:

Jan. 19 – Kuhn is accused of exposing himself to a tourist at the Cosmopolitan

Jan. 19 – Kuhn is accused of exposing himself to an employee in a restroom at Bally’s

Jan. 19 – Kuhn is accused of exposing himself to a hotel guest in a restroom at Paris

Currently, Kuhn is facing the following charges related to the case that happened at the Luxor.

Attempted sexual assault

Burglary of a business

Battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault

Battery to commit sexual assault

Coercion with force or threat

Kidnapping

Police say this case is an active investigation. Kuhn could be facing additional charges.