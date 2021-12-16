Man accused in armed robbery at business near Farm, Cimarron

Courtesy: LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a suspect believed to have committed an armed robbery at a local business near the 8000 block of Farm Road near Cimarron.

The incident happened Wednesday, Dec. 15 at approximately 11:58 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or White man, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, and 5’8′ to 5’9″ tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants, shoes, and gloves.

Armed Robbery suspect at local business near Farm and Cimarron on Dec. 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Metro Police)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit
www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

