Man accused in armed robbery at business near Farm, Cimarron

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a suspect believed to have committed an armed robbery at a local business near the 8000 block of Farm Road near Cimarron.

The incident happened Wednesday, Dec. 15 at approximately 11:58 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or White man, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, and 5’8′ to 5’9″ tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants, shoes, and gloves.





Armed Robbery suspect at local business near Farm and Cimarron on Dec. 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Metro Police)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.