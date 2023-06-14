Robbery suspect accused in 4 incidents across Las Vegas and Henderson in June 2023. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for a man accused in four armed robberies across Las Vegas and Henderson.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the robberies took place in the past week and are listed below.

near 800 Seven Hills Drive in Henderson

near 700 block of East Pyle Avenue in Las Vegas

near 3000 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas

near the 2000 block of Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30’s to early 40’s approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″, with a thin to medium build.

Las Vegas Metro police release photos of a man wanted in four robberies across Las Vegas and Henderson in June 2023. (LVMPD)

In the pictures provided by police, the suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie, black sunglasses, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.