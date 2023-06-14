LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for a man accused in four armed robberies across Las Vegas and Henderson.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the robberies took place in the past week and are listed below.
- near 800 Seven Hills Drive in Henderson
- near 700 block of East Pyle Avenue in Las Vegas
- near 3000 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas
- near the 2000 block of Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson
The suspect is described as a man in his late 30’s to early 40’s approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″, with a thin to medium build.
In the pictures provided by police, the suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie, black sunglasses, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.