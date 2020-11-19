Man accepts plea in deadly Thanksgiving DUI crash case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a mother of three has accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to the DUI crash.

Nathaniel Postelle pleaded guilty to one charge of DUI resulting in death. Postelle was indicted in July by a Clark County grand jury in the crash that killed 32-year-old Monique Prado.

Prado’s 12-year-old daughter was also hurt in the crash that occurred on Thanksgiving morning in 2019.

Postelle faces 2 to 20 years in prison. 

Reckless driving and possession of drugs, the other two felony counts he was charged with were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement. 

