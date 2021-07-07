Man, 82, dies 3 weeks after being struck by car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 82-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered after being struck by a car more than three weeks ago.

The crash happened on Sunday, June 13 around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Sherrill Avenue, just north of Charleston Boulevard.

According to Metro police, Eulalio Caballero was crossing Lamb in an area where there are no crosswalks when he was struck by a Honda HR-V driven by 27-year-old Rosmery Ruiz Rodriguez. Police said Rodriguez stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Caballero’s death is the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.