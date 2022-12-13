LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 79-year-old man died last week after being hit by a vehicle while standing by his disabled van on I-15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 4, John Fridlund was driving a Chevrolet van that became disabled and pulled onto the right shoulder of the road on southbound I-15 near mile marker 104, according to a Tuesday news release.

While the victim was standing in front of the van as it sat on the right shoulder, an unknown vehicle being driven by an unknown suspect was traveling southbound on I-15, approaching the disabled van, police said.

“For reasons unknown the vehicle failed to maintain its marked travel lane and traveled into the right side shoulder, causing its front right to strike Mr. Fridlund,” police said.

The vehicle drove away after the crash. The driver remains at large as of Tuesday.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call *647 and reference case number 221200348.