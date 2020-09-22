Man, 78, dies following Sept. 15 crash, driver is facing DUI charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 78-year-old man injured in a crash last week died Monday. Another driver involved in that crash could now be facing additional charges.

Katie Moriarty was already facing a charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm following the crash which involved four vehicles in west Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 15.

According to her arrest report, Katie Moriarty admitted to police she had smoke marijuana the night before the crash. In addition, witnesses said it appeared Moriarty, who was driving a BMW, was speeding at the time of the crash which happened around 1 p.m. on Fort Apache Road at Lake North Drive.

Testban Lejardi was driving in the southbound turn lane of Fort Apache and Moriarty was headed northbound on a green light when she struck Lejardi as he started a left turn. Both vehicles collided and struck two other vehicles. One witness told police it appeared Moriarty was driving in approximately 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police said Lejardi was left unconscious and transported to the University Medical Center with a serious neck injury and had to have emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding.

A search of Moriarty’s car turned up a leafy substance consistent with marijuana and paraphernalia that would be used to smoke it, police said. She was given a field sobriety test and arrested.

Two blood draws were taken from her after her arrest. The results of those tests have not been released yet.

This is the 72nd fatal crash in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.