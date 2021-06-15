Man, 70, killed trying to retrieve clothing that flew out of vehicle near Tonopah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 70-year-old Las Vegas man was killed when he tried to retrieve an article of clothing that flew out of his vehicle on U.S. Highway 6 northwest of Tonopah.

Henry Thomas McGrady, Jr., died on Thursday, June 10, after his was hit by a white Ford Transit van at about 8:30 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP).

The crash happened near Millers Rest Area.

Investigators report that the van was westbound on US 6 when McGrady was spotted in the travel lane. The driver steered to the right to avoid him, but McGrady ran in the same direction. As the driver veered left, McGrady changed direction and ended up in the path of the van, according to NHP.

McGrady died at the scene.

US 6 was closed in both directions during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation. If you were a witness or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.