Man, 70, critically injured after being struck by shuttle bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 70-year-old California man was critically injured after he was struck by a shuttle bus in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Ogden Avenue.
According to Metro police, the man was in a crosswalk on Ogden when he was hit by a shuttle bus making a left turn from 1st to Ogden. The 45-year-old driver stayed on the scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.
The man was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.
The crash is under investigation.