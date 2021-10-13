Man, 70, critically injured after being struck by shuttle bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 70-year-old California man was critically injured after he was struck by a shuttle bus in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street and Ogden Avenue.

According to Metro police, the man was in a crosswalk on Ogden when he was hit by a shuttle bus making a left turn from 1st to Ogden. The 45-year-old driver stayed on the scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.

The man was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

