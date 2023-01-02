LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 28, 2022.

Carlos Lopez-Orellana is facing a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

A 50-year-old man was crossing Boulder Highway, south of East Russell Road, at about 6:30 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a silver SUV with front end damage and hood damage, according to Las Vegas police.

The man was not walking inside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit the driver, now identified as Lopez-Orellana, was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway and did not stop after hitting the victim, police said.

Police released the vehicle description and asked for help identifying the driver on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

A booking photo of Lopez-Orellana was not immediately available. No other details about his arrest were released.