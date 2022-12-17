LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue.

According to police, the man, riding his electric wheelchair, was crossing the intersection in an unmarked implied crosswalk, which according to Nevada law, is treated the same as a marked crosswalk.

As the man entered the crosswalk, the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe struck the wheelchair, throwing the man from the device, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Saturday, police said.

The death marked the 147th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Police are still investigating but said driver impairment was not a factor.