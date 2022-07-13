LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police Department said it is investigating a crash that left a 43-year-old man dead.

NSP has identified Jayme Robert Penner of Pahrump as the driver of a Toyota Rav 4.

It happened in Pahrump back on July 1, on Lola Lane, north of west Wilson Road just before 10 p.m.

Penner was traveling south on Lola Ln. and did not maintain his travel lane and crossed over the center yellow lane line and into the northbound travel lane, according to NSP.

He then continued to travel into a dirt shoulder where the left side of his vehicle struck a stucco wall.

Penner then continued to travel south along the wall when his car overturned and he and a passenger were ejected.

Penner succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced

dead at the scene.

The passenger was identified as a juvenile female and was transported to University

Medical Center in critical condition.

This marks NSP Southern Command’s 27th fatal crash for 2022.