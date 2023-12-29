LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was found dead when firefighters responded to a Friday morning call near Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, county fire officials said.

Four dogs were also found dead at the scene when the firefighters arrived at a mobile home that was filled with smoke.

The man’s cause of death is currently under investigation.

Firefighters described it as a small kitchen fire in the 3400 block of N. Walnut Road.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene, and received assistance from North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters.

Metro police and the Clark County coroner were also called to assist. There were no firefighter injuries.

Damage was estimated at less than $50,000.