LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 34-year-old man faces burglary and kidnapping charges after Henderson police arrested him at a bank near the Galleria Mall.

On Oct. 21, officers said they responded to a report of a man attempting to rob a bank in the 600 block of Mall Ring Circle.

Joseph May was identified as the suspect in the incident.

When they arrived, officers received additional information confirming May, was still inside of the bank with other customers.

Officers said when they made contact with him he initially refused to exit the building.

Later, May exited the bank but refused to comply with multiple verbal commands

issued by officers. They then utilized “less-than-lethal tools” in his arrest.

The Henderson Police Department arrested Joseph May on Oct. 21, 2023. (Credit: HPD)

No injuries to other citizens or officers were reported, according to police.

May was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for the following offenses:

1 count of Burglary of a Business

6 counts of Kidnapping 1st degree

1 count of Attempt Robbery

1 count of Resist Public Officer

The FBI Las Vegas office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. It remains an active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time, according to the Henderson Police Department.