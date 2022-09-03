Kyle Kaloi was last seen in the west valley late Thursday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a man who was last seen late Thursday in the west valley.

Police on Saturday issued a news release on Kyle Kaloi, 32, who was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Rezzo Street, near Sky Vista and Alta drives in the area of Summerlin North.

Kaloi is 6 foot 1, 212 pounds and was wearing a black baseball cap, a black leather jacket and blue jeans, carrying a gray backpack, when last seen, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in its news release.

Police said Kaloi could be in severe emotional distress and could need medical assistance.

Anyone with information can call Metro, 702-828-3111, or contact its missing persons detail, 702-828-2907, or by email, missingpersons@lvmpd.com.