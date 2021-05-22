Man, 26, arrested in connection to deadly stabbing Saturday morning

Accused of open murder in connection to a stabbing Saturday, May 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Skylar Gerardo, 26, a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing at an apartment on S. Decatur Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Metro police stated that officers arrived at the apartment at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday and found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds, he was later pronounced dead.

Metro’s homicide detectives say that Skylar Gerardo and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation, during which, Gerardo got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim multiple times. Gerardo was arrested for Open Murder and is currently booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.