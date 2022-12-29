Lavontae Stuckey is accused of sexual assault and robbery with a deadly weapon. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for more victims of a man accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Lavontae Stuckey, 19, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street on Dec. 15.

He was last seen driving a black Cadillac CTS and was later found near the area of the incident, police said.

Stuckey was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he remained Thursday on $100,000 bail, records showed.

He is facing charges of sex trafficking of an adult, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Stuckey was previously arrested for similar charges on July 17, 2022. A third victim contacted police on Dec. 27, they said.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Stuckey or has more information is urged to call 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.