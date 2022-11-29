LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 19-year-old accused of causing a deadly, fiery DUI crash was driving on a revoked Nevada driver’s license and admitted to police he had drank tequila and smoked marijuana, according to the arrest report.

Yonas Nerea was admitted to University Medical Center for his injuries following the crash in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 26.

The fiery crash at Flamingo and S. Lindell roads was reported around 3:46 a.m. and resulted in the death of 43-year-old Andrea Robles. After being struck by Nerea’s vehicle, Robles’ Dodge Dart hit a utility pole and erupted in flames, trapping her inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said Nerea was speeding westbound on Flamingo in his 2022 Hyundai Sonata when he hit the passenger side of the Dodge Dart, which was making a left turn from eastbound Flamingo onto northbound Lindell.

Nerea’s car also caught fire but he was able to get out of the vehicle, although he couldn’t walk due to his injuries.

In the arrest report, an officer said Nerea had “bloodshot watery eyes,” smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking tequila and smoking marijuana but wouldn’t say how much.

Nerea refused to take part in the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and due to his injuries, a test was not performed. However, two blood draws were taken at UMC. Those results are pending.

Nerea is facing the following charges:

Reckless driving resulting in death

DUI resulting in death

A booking photo of Nerea was not immediately available Tuesday.