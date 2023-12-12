LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Each year in the United States around 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and 2,100 in men, according to the CDC

The key to survival is detecting the cancer early.

Nevada Health Centers Mammovan has been revamped with some upgrades to machines and a new exterior wrap and is now ready to begin screening people again across the state of Nevada. The mobile mammography unit will travel to all areas of the state to provide mammograms to all women 40 years and older. They also serve those without insurance.

“We’re excited,” said Rhonda Johnson, program manager for the Mammovan. “We have been down about five weeks. Today, we are going to do some testing on our equipment. Thursday you can expect us to be up and screening again.”

The Mammovan has been operating since 2000 and is made possible through grants and donations. To find out where it’s going next, just click on this link and go to the calendar.