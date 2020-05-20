Mammovan offering breast screenings at various locations around the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Women in need of a mammogram can schedule for an appointment with the Mammovan which is doing screenings this week around the Las Vegas valley.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. Experts say early detection is critical in the fight against breast cancer.

You must call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment. Mammograms are provided to all women regardless of economic status. Most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted. There is also a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

The mammovan will be at the available at the following locations on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 20 – (7:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.) NVHC Cambridge Family Health Center 3900 Cambridge St. Las Vegas, NV 89119

Thursday, May 21 – (7:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.) NVHC Henderson Family Health Center 98 E Lake Mead Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89015

Friday, May 22 – (7:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.) Martin Luther King Family Health Center 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106

Wednesday May 27 – (7:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.) NVHC North Las Vegas Family Health Center 2225 Civic Center Drive Las Vegas, NV 89030

Thursday, May 28 – (7:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.) Martin Luther King Family Health Center 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106

Friday, May 29 – (7:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.) Martin Luther King Family Health Center 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106

COVID-19 screening will take place at each site as a precautionary measure.