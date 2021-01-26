Mammovan: Mammography screenings available at various Southern Nevada locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the next two weeks, Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) is offering mammography screenings in its Mammovan at various Southern Nevada locations. This will help ensure women due for screenings can access them, in an effort to combat breast cancer.

The organization says patients will be pre-screened for COVID-19-related symptoms in a clinic before entering the van.

While mammographies are largely for women who are 40+, screenings are available for younger individuals. If you are younger than 40, you must have a screening referral from a provider.

Screenings for those who are younger will be available Jan. 28-29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas.

NVHC says screening is available to all women “regardless of economic status,” and it accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. For those who are uninsured, the center offers a sliding fee scale.

If you’d like to make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266, option 1.